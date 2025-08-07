4.8L backlog vacancies filled since 2016: Jitendra Singh

Reservation breakdown and special cells

These special drives mainly help boost job chances for SCs, STs, OBCs, and Persons with Disabilities.

The reservation breakdown is: 27% for OBCs, 15% for SCs, 7.5% for STs, and 4% for PwDs in both direct recruitment and promotion.

Ministries have also set up special cells to speed up the process and ensure everyone gets a fair shot at these positions.