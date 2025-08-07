Next Article
4.8L backlog vacancies filled since 2016: Jitendra Singh
Since 2016, the central government has filled around 4.8 lakh backlog vacancies, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
This is part of an ongoing push to address job gaps through special recruitment drives, with each ministry now required to investigate why these vacancies happened and appoint officers to make sure reservation rules are followed.
Reservation breakdown and special cells
These special drives mainly help boost job chances for SCs, STs, OBCs, and Persons with Disabilities.
The reservation breakdown is: 27% for OBCs, 15% for SCs, 7.5% for STs, and 4% for PwDs in both direct recruitment and promotion.
Ministries have also set up special cells to speed up the process and ensure everyone gets a fair shot at these positions.