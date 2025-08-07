Bengaluru jail inmates run extortion racket, threaten people on WhatsApp India Aug 07, 2025

Convicted prisoners at Bengaluru Central Prison have been caught running an extortion scheme from inside jail.

They used WhatsApp to threaten recently released undertrials, demanding payments through UPI transfers to their relatives' accounts.

The sums ranged from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000—money that let the inmates live more comfortably behind bars.

This whole operation points to serious gaps in stopping phones from getting into prison.