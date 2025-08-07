Bengaluru jail inmates run extortion racket, threaten people on WhatsApp
Convicted prisoners at Bengaluru Central Prison have been caught running an extortion scheme from inside jail.
They used WhatsApp to threaten recently released undertrials, demanding payments through UPI transfers to their relatives' accounts.
The sums ranged from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000—money that let the inmates live more comfortably behind bars.
This whole operation points to serious gaps in stopping phones from getting into prison.
CCB is now tracking phone numbers and following the money
The racket surfaced after Arul Kumar, a recently bailed undertrial, filed a complaint with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), naming two convicts as main players.
Several others are also under investigation as the CCB is now tracking phone numbers and following the money trail.
Authorities say they're working hard to break up this network and make sure victims get justice.