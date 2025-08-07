Bihar voter roll update: No political party raised objections
Bihar's new draft electoral rolls are out, and interestingly, not a single political party has raised any objections so far.
The Election Commission says they got 5,015 claims from individual voters since the August 1 release under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025.
Officials promise everyone eligible will make it onto the final list.
Opposition claims over 65L names dropped
This voter roll update is a big deal for next year's Bihar elections—it decides who gets to vote.
While parties stayed silent officially, the opposition INDIA bloc claims over 65 lakh names were quietly dropped without clear explanation.
That's sparked Supreme Court action and heated debates about fairness and transparency in how voters are added or removed.
For young voters especially, these changes could shape who actually gets a say in Bihar's future.