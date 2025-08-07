Bihar voter roll update: No political party raised objections

Opposition claims over 65L names dropped

This voter roll update is a big deal for next year's Bihar elections—it decides who gets to vote.

While parties stayed silent officially, the opposition INDIA bloc claims over 65 lakh names were quietly dropped without clear explanation.

That's sparked Supreme Court action and heated debates about fairness and transparency in how voters are added or removed.

For young voters especially, these changes could shape who actually gets a say in Bihar's future.