US tariffs on Russian oil: Putin's visit to India soon
Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to India soon, confirmed by NSA Ajit Doval.
The timing's interesting—this comes amid the US slapping tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.
Russia's also pitching its Sukhoi SU-57 fighter jets to India, especially since India recently said "no thanks" to America's F-35s.
Russia reacts to US tariffs
The Kremlin isn't staying quiet about the tariffs. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called outside pressure on India "illegitimate," saying it's up to India who it trades with.
There's also buzz about a Trump-Putin meeting next week, which could shake up talks on Ukraine and these ongoing tariff moves.