Next Article
NCERT panel to review new textbooks after Rajasthan royals' complaint
NCERT has formed a committee of senior experts to look into feedback on new textbooks for Classes 5-8.
This follows concerns from Jaisalmer's former royal family about a map in the Class 8 Social Science book that showed Jaisalmer as part of the Maratha Empire.
Panel's decision could change how history is taught in schools
The panel's decision could potentially change how history is taught in schools, shaping how students see India's past.
The review also highlights ongoing debates over historical narratives—like recent textbook changes criticizing Mughal rulers.
NCERT says these updates aim to present facts honestly, while reminding everyone not to blame today's communities for events from history.