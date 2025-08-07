Zomato CEO on US tariffs: 'Global powers will always bully us' India Aug 07, 2025

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal isn't holding back about the new US tariffs on Indian imports.

On X, he said these moves are a reminder for India to take charge globally: "Global powers will always bully us unless we take our destiny in our own hands."

He believes India can be "the world's largest most unapologetic superpower" if everyone works together—a message that quickly caught attention online.