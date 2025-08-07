Next Article
Zomato CEO on US tariffs: 'Global powers will always bully us'
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal isn't holding back about the new US tariffs on Indian imports.
On X, he said these moves are a reminder for India to take charge globally: "Global powers will always bully us unless we take our destiny in our own hands."
He believes India can be "the world's largest most unapologetic superpower" if everyone works together—a message that quickly caught attention online.
What are the new US tariffs about?
The US just doubled tariffs on some Indian goods to 50%, saying it's about national security concerns over India buying Russian oil.
Even with this bump in the road, trade between India and the US still topped $130 billion in 2024.