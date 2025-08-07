Next Article
Uttarakhand: Flash floods hit Gangotri; over 400 people airlifted
Flash floods hit Uttarkashi's Dharali village near Gangotri after heavy rainfall, with some reports suggesting cloudbursts, wiping out roads and homes and leaving hundreds stranded.
With ground routes blocked, rescue teams used helicopters to airlift about 400 pilgrims and locals by August 7.
Four dead, several missing
The floods have already claimed at least four lives, with several people still missing and many stuck in Gangotri town—a key stop for Char Dham pilgrims.
Communication lines are down, making it tough for families to connect.
Plus, with more rain expected all week, there's real worry about further landslides and flooding in the area.