Uttarkashi flash floods: NDRF uses cadaver dogs to find victims
Flash floods hit Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, and rescue teams have jumped into action.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) sent 69 personnel to the hardest-hit Dharali village and, for the first time ever, brought in cadaver dogs to help find victims in the debris.
Tough weather and blocked roads are making things harder for everyone involved.
ITBP evacuated 307 pilgrims from Gangotri
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) managed to evacuate 307 pilgrims from Gangotri to safety in Harsil with help from the Army and State Disaster Response Force.
To keep communication going despite damaged networks, NDRF set up a satellite phone center.
Vets are also caring for stranded animals.
As Deputy Inspector General Gambhir Singh Chauhan put it, "We will try to rescue as many people and victims as we can," working urgently despite all the challenges.