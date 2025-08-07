Uttarkashi flash floods: NDRF uses cadaver dogs to find victims

ITBP evacuated 307 pilgrims from Gangotri

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) managed to evacuate 307 pilgrims from Gangotri to safety in Harsil with help from the Army and State Disaster Response Force.

To keep communication going despite damaged networks, NDRF set up a satellite phone center.

Vets are also caring for stranded animals.

As Deputy Inspector General Gambhir Singh Chauhan put it, "We will try to rescue as many people and victims as we can," working urgently despite all the challenges.