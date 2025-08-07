Bengaluru: School busses stuck in traffic for hours
Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) was totally jammed up on Wednesday morning, leaving lots of school busses—and the kids inside—stuck for hours.
The backup stretched for several kilometers, making things tough for students and parents just trying to get through their day.
Photos shared online showed busses lined up at Balagere T-Junction, with many people frustrated by the mess.
Traffic police say construction is to blame
According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, ongoing civil and Metro construction is slowing everything down.
They've asked everyone to be patient while work continues, but commuters aren't thrilled—many pointed out that big school busses on narrow roads only make things worse.
Some even shared how kids are skipping breakfast before these long rides, hoping city planners can find better solutions soon.