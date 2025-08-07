India to add 97 GW thermal power capacity by 2035

Total power capacity to reach ~870 GW

India's total power capacity is set to nearly double to 870 GW by 2031-32, with over 158 GW of renewables like solar and wind in the pipeline.

To keep things running smoothly (think: no blackouts), big investments in battery and hydro storage are also on the way.

All this helps power everything from EVs to your favorite apps—while keeping climate goals like net-zero emissions by 2070 in sight.