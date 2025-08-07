Next Article
India to add 97 GW thermal power capacity by 2035
India is gearing up to add 97 GW of coal and lignite-based thermal power by 2034-35, taking total thermal capacity to 307 GW.
This major boost comes as the country's need for electricity keeps rising with more cities growing, more tech everywhere, and more people plugging in.
Total power capacity to reach ~870 GW
India's total power capacity is set to nearly double to 870 GW by 2031-32, with over 158 GW of renewables like solar and wind in the pipeline.
To keep things running smoothly (think: no blackouts), big investments in battery and hydro storage are also on the way.
All this helps power everything from EVs to your favorite apps—while keeping climate goals like net-zero emissions by 2070 in sight.