Viral video shows vendor dropping plastic packets in boiling oil
A street food vendor in Ludhiana landed in hot water online after a video showed him dropping sealed plastic oil packets straight into boiling oil to open them while making pakode.
The clip, posted by food blogger Harry Uppal, quickly raised concerns about melted plastic mixing with the food and possible health risks.
'Microplastic pakode' goes viral
The video, now dubbed "microplastic pakode," went viral on Instagram and X, with users calling the practice "disgusting" and "unsafe."
Comments ranged from "What is wrong with people?" to "Where are the food safety authorities?"—with many saying it's a reminder to be careful about what we eat from street vendors.