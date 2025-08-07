Kerala government spent ₹13 lakh to invite Lionel Messi
Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman shared that the state spent ₹13 lakh on his trip to Spain as part of the process to invite football legend Lionel Messi.
He clarified, though, that this "will not cost the government even a single rupee," despite earlier promises that Messi's Argentina team would visit in late 2024.
Abdurahiman's efforts to boost football in Malappuram and Kozhikode
Abdurahiman has been pushing to boost football in districts like Malappuram and Kozhikode.
He invited Messi and his team during his trip to Spain, but later admitted Argentina couldn't make it to Kerala due to travel issues.
Opposition parties call out the move
Opposition parties weren't impressed, calling the move a publicity stunt before elections.
They questioned how money was spent and pointed out that the minister's claim of zero cost doesn't match reports of ₹13 lakh being used.