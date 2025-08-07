Kerala government spent ₹13 lakh to invite Lionel Messi India Aug 07, 2025

Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman shared that the state spent ₹13 lakh on his trip to Spain as part of the process to invite football legend Lionel Messi.

He clarified, though, that this "will not cost the government even a single rupee," despite earlier promises that Messi's Argentina team would visit in late 2024.