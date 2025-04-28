What's the story

The Congress leadership has issued a directive prohibiting its members from making statements in public deviating from the party line on the recent Pahalgam terror attack in J&K.

The order comes in the wake of several controversial remarks by Congress leaders regarding the attack, which killed 26 people last week.

Sources told India Today that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were upset over off-the-cuff remarks, which created confusion over the party's stand on the Pahalgam attack.