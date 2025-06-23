Samajwadi Party expels 3 MLAs for 'anti-party activities'
What's the story
The Samajwadi Party has expelled three of its MLAs for allegedly supporting ideologies that contradict the party's core values and working against public interest. They had voted in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections. The expelled MLAs are Abhay Singh from Gosainganj, Rakesh Pratap Singh from Gauriganj, and Manoj Kumar Pandey from Unchahar. The party accused them of endorsing "communal, divisive, and negative ideologies" that go against its inclusive and progressive principles.
Accusations
Grace period for self-correction has lapsed says party
The Samajwadi Party also accused the expelled MLAs of backing forces that are anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-youth, anti-business, and against marginalized rights. The party said these leaders were given a "grace period" for self-correction, which has now lapsed. In a statement, the party concluded with a warning that in the future, those engaging in "anti-people activities" or opposing the party's foundational values will face permanent expulsion.
Twitter Post
Samajwadi Party's statement on X
समाजवादी सौहार्दपूर्ण सकारात्मक विचारधारा की राजनीति के विपरीत साम्प्रदायिक विभाजनकारी नकारात्मकता व किसान, महिला, युवा, कारोबारी, नौकरीपेशा और ‘पीडीए विरोधी’ विचारधारा का साथ देने के कारण, समाजवादी पार्टी जनहित में निम्नांकित विधायकों को पार्टी से निष्कासित करती है:— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) June 23, 2025
1. मा.…
Background
Rajya Sabha election
Seven MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Pandey, dealt a significant blow to the party by supporting the BJP's candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections, ANI reported, citing sources from the party. This action has greatly angered party president Akhilesh Yadav. ANI, citing party sources, said the SP may later expel the remaining rebel MLAs. Yadav took efforts to revoke the memberships of these seven MLAs following the conclusion of last year's Lok Sabha elections.