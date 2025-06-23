SP expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities

Samajwadi Party expels 3 MLAs for 'anti-party activities'

By Snehil Singh 12:27 pm Jun 23, 202512:27 pm

The Samajwadi Party has expelled three of its MLAs for allegedly supporting ideologies that contradict the party's core values and working against public interest. They had voted in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections. The expelled MLAs are Abhay Singh from Gosainganj, Rakesh Pratap Singh from Gauriganj, and Manoj Kumar Pandey from Unchahar. The party accused them of endorsing "communal, divisive, and negative ideologies" that go against its inclusive and progressive principles.