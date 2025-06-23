5 assembly bypoll results today: Which party is leading where 

The bypoll results for five constituencies across four states—Gujarat, Punjab , Kerala , and West Bengal —are being declared on Monday. The bypolls were held on June 19 for two seats in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi, along with one seat each in Punjab's Ludhiana West, Kerala's Nilambur, and West Bengal's Kaliganj. The results will be a litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc ahead of next year's assembly elections.

Gujarat update BJP leads in both Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat In Gujarat, the BJP is leading in both Visavadar and Kadi assembly seats. The party has fielded former district president Kirit Patel from Visavadar, a seat they last won in 2007. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominated former state president Gopal Italia, while Congress's Nitin Ranpariya trails behind. In Kadi, BJP's Rajendra Chavda is leading after the death of MLA Karsan Solanki earlier this year.

Kerala update UDF ahead in Nilambur, crucial for Priyanka Gandhi In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is ahead in Nilambur. The seat was vacated by independent legislator PV Anvar after he joined the Trinamool Congress. M Swaraj of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is contesting against UDF's Aryadan Shoukath and BJP's Advocate Mohan George. The bypoll is crucial for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as it falls under her Wayanad constituency.

Punjab update AAP's Sanjeev Arora leading in Punjab's Ludhiana West In Punjab, the AAP's Sanjeev Arora is leading in Ludhiana West. The seat was vacated after sitting MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi died in January. The Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu and BJP's Jiwan Gupta are trailing behind Arora. The bypoll will be a key indicator of AAP's popularity in Punjab after its loss in the Delhi Assembly elections.