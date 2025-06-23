Case against Jagan Reddy after convoy vehicle runs over supporter
What's the story
The Andhra Pradesh Police have registered a case against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others in connection with the death of a man who was run over by a vehicle in his convoy. The incident occurred on June 18 during Reddy's tour from Tadepalli to Sattenapalli in Guntur district. The victim, identified as Cheeli Singhaiah, was a Scheduled Caste member from Vengalayapalem village.
Incident details
Man trying to shower flowers on Reddy killed
Singhaiah was reportedly trying to shower flowers on Reddy when he was knocked down by a convoy vehicle. CCTV footage shows him falling near the front of the vehicle, which then ran over his neck. Eyewitnesses rushed him to Guntur Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His wife, Cheeli Lourdhu Mary, filed a complaint leading to police action under section 106(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Security lapse
Probe underway into how unauthorized vehicles joined the convoy
Per reports, official permission was granted for only three vehicles, but 30-35 vehicles were part of the convoy. When the convoy arrived at the Anjaneya Swamy monument at the Etukuru bypass within the Nallapadu Police Station limits, word was received that a man had been critically injured in a road accident.
Ongoing probe
Case likely to be reclassified under sections 105, 49
Police are now investigating the incident with CCTV footage, drone videos, and eyewitness accounts. The case is likely to be reclassified under sections 105 and 49 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide and endangering life. Legal action will be initiated against those in the vehicle involved in the incident including Reddy, car driver Ramana Reddy, personal assistant K Nageshwar Reddy, former MP YV Subba Reddy, former MLA Perni Nani (Venkateswara Rao), and former minister Vidadala Rajini.