Case against Jagan Reddy after convoy vehicle runs over supporter 

The Andhra Pradesh Police have registered a case against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others in connection with the death of a man who was run over by a vehicle in his convoy. The incident occurred on June 18 during Reddy's tour from Tadepalli to Sattenapalli in Guntur district. The victim, identified as Cheeli Singhaiah, was a Scheduled Caste member from Vengalayapalem village.

Incident details Man trying to shower flowers on Reddy killed Singhaiah was reportedly trying to shower flowers on Reddy when he was knocked down by a convoy vehicle. CCTV footage shows him falling near the front of the vehicle, which then ran over his neck. Eyewitnesses rushed him to Guntur Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His wife, Cheeli Lourdhu Mary, filed a complaint leading to police action under section 106(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Security lapse Probe underway into how unauthorized vehicles joined the convoy Per reports, official permission was granted for only three vehicles, but 30-35 vehicles were part of the convoy. When the convoy arrived at the Anjaneya Swamy monument at the Etukuru bypass within the Nallapadu Police Station limits, word was received that a man had been critically injured in a road accident.