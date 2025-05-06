What's the story

The Haryana government has unveiled a new Excise Policy for 2025-27.

The new rules ban liquor sub-vends in villages with a population of 500 or fewer.

It also has stricter guidelines on how liquor can be advertised and mandates that no liquor shop/theka should be directly visible from state and national highways.

These changes address public concerns about easy access to alcohol in rural areas and on highways.