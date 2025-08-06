ICC Test Rankings: Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna claim career-best ratings

Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have achieved their career-best ratings of 674 and 368 points respectively, following stellar performances in the 5th Test against England at The Oval. Siraj, who was named Player of the Match, climbed up 12 places to rank 15th in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings. Meanwhile, Prasidh made a major jump of 25 places to secure the 59th spot after taking eight wickets in this deciding match.

Siraj, Prasidh Siraj, Prasidh shine at The Oval Siraj powered India's win for the ages over England at The Oval. He took a series-defining five-wicket haul, as India beat England. Chasing 374, England were cruising on 301/3, before India bounced back. Siraj took three wickets on Day 5 to seal India's historic 6-run win. Siraj, who broke a ton of records, also finished as the series's highest wicket-taker. Meanwhile, Prasidh took eight wickets in his comeback match. He recorded twin four-wicket hauls.

International impact Atkinson, Tongue also make significant gains The Oval Test not only saw Indian bowlers shine but also England seamers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue. Both of them recorded fifers in the match. Atkinson and Tongue achieved their career-best positions after taking eight wickets apiece in the match. Atkinson made his top 10 debut (10th with Australia's Mitchell Starc) while Tongue jumped 14 spots to claim the 46th position in the ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings.

Batting breakthrough Jaiswal enters top 5 of batting rankings Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a remarkable century at The Oval, climbed three spots to enter the top five of the ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings. He now has 792 rating points. India's top-ranked batter, Jaiswal is only behind Joe Root (908), Harry Brook (868), Kane Williamson (858), and Steve Smith (816) on this elite list. Notably, Root and Brook slammed magnificent tons in the Oval Test.