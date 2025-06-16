Differently-abled Dalit woman raped, robbed; police shoot accused in leg
What's the story
In a shocking incident from Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, a 60-year-old differently abled Dalit woman was allegedly raped and robbed by a known history sheeter.
The accused, identified as 23-year-old Fairoz Yasin Yaragatti, was later shot in the leg by police during an encounter.
The incident took place on June 12 when the victim was walking to a relative's house in Dandeli. The accused abducted and assaulted her, following which she filed a complaint.
Investigation progress
Victim identifies attacker
In a bid to nab the accused, the police showed her pictures of nearly 100 suspects, among whom she identified Yaragatti as her attacker.
A resident of Bailpar in Dandeli, Yaragatti has a criminal record with offenses related to illegal liquor trade, ganja peddling, and assaulting police officers.
He was reportedly working as a driver and sand transporter.
Manhunt launched
Police form teams to trace accused
Police teams were formed under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivananad Madarkhandi. Personnel from Dandeli, Haliyal, and Joida stations were tasked with tracing the accused.
They received a tip-off about Yaragatti's whereabouts near Kulgai Road along the Dandeli-Yellapur highway.
When Sub-Inspector (SI) Kiran Patil and his team tried to apprehend him, Yaragatti fled into a nearby forest and allegedly attacked them with stones and a knife.
Encounter details
During the encounter, officer Krishnappa was injured by a stone and a stick, while officer Imran sustained a knife injury to his hand. Yaragatti also attempted to stab SI Kiran.
After firing two warning shots, SI Kiran shot Yaragatti in the left leg below the knee.
The injured police personnel and Yaragatti were both rushed to Dandeli Government Hospital for treatment.