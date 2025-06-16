What's the story

In a shocking incident from Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, a 60-year-old differently abled Dalit woman was allegedly raped and robbed by a known history sheeter.

The accused, identified as 23-year-old Fairoz Yasin Yaragatti, was later shot in the leg by police during an encounter.

The incident took place on June 12 when the victim was walking to a relative's house in Dandeli. The accused abducted and assaulted her, following which she filed a complaint.