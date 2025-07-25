Travis Kelce finally goes Instagram official with Taylor Swift
What's the story
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift have finally made their relationship Instagram official! The NFL player shared a series of cute photos with Swift on Friday, giving fans a rare glimpse into their love story. The couple was seen twinning in coordinated outfits on several occasions, from romantic dinner dates to secret getaways with friends.
Social media reveal
Celebrity couple had a gala holiday time
Kelce's post was captioned, "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 100." The photo dump had glimpses of the couple's skiing trips, brunch and dinner with friends, as well as fishing shenanigans. This is the first time the couple has shared personal holiday photos on social media, despite making several public appearances together in the past.
Fashion statement
The couple twinned in coordinated outfits
Fans were quick to notice that the couple often sported matching outfits in their photos. From dinner dates to vacations with friends, Swift and Kelce were seen in color-coordinated ensembles. The post also featured several group shots from their secret getaways, including snow resorts with friends like Erin Andrews.
Family moments
Family moments with brother Jason and mother Donna
In addition to photos with Swift, Kelce also shared some precious family moments. The post included pictures with his brother Jason Kelce and their mother, Donna Kelce. The pop star has reportedly been dating Kelce since September 2023. This glimpse into their personal lives comes just as the NFL star prepares to return to training camp for the upcoming 2025-2026 football season.