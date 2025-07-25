Travis Kelce finally goes Instagram official with Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift have finally made their relationship Instagram official! The NFL player shared a series of cute photos with Swift on Friday , giving fans a rare glimpse into their love story. The couple was seen twinning in coordinated outfits on several occasions, from romantic dinner dates to secret getaways with friends.

Social media reveal Celebrity couple had a gala holiday time Kelce's post was captioned, "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 100." The photo dump had glimpses of the couple's skiing trips, brunch and dinner with friends, as well as fishing shenanigans. This is the first time the couple has shared personal holiday photos on social media, despite making several public appearances together in the past.

Fashion statement The couple twinned in coordinated outfits Fans were quick to notice that the couple often sported matching outfits in their photos. From dinner dates to vacations with friends, Swift and Kelce were seen in color-coordinated ensembles. The post also featured several group shots from their secret getaways, including snow resorts with friends like Erin Andrews.