WhatsApp's upcoming feature will let you hide your number
What's the story
WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a major privacy update, enabling users to hide their phone numbers by creating unique usernames.
The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in a recent beta version of the app, indicating that the company is actively testing it.
Once live, this could be a game-changer for those looking to keep their personal contact details private while using the popular messaging platform.
Feature introduction
Usernames: A new way to connect on WhatsApp
The upcoming username feature will let users create a unique handle, just like on Telegram or Instagram.
When someone wants to chat with you but doesn't have your number, they will see your username instead.
This could be particularly useful in group chats or when meeting new people.
However, it's worth noting that this won't apply to all users at once.
User regulations
WhatsApp's username guidelines and notification system
WhatsApp has laid down some rules for usernames to keep things secure and simple.
For example, usernames should have at least one letter and can't start with "www." Symbols are restricted to lowercase letters, numbers, underscores, and periods.
Once your username is approved, you'll get a confetti animation as confirmation.
If you change your username later on, WhatsApp won't keep it under wraps either; a system message will appear in chats notifying others about the update.
Privacy enhancement
Username feature: A solution to privacy concerns
The username feature comes as a response to long-standing privacy concerns over sharing phone numbers on WhatsApp.
Many users, especially women, have been reluctant to share their numbers due to privacy fears and the risk of unsolicited messages or calls.
With this new system, users can choose a unique identifier instead of sharing their phone number when connecting with others for the first time.
Security measures
WhatsApp's username feature: A step toward enhanced security
The username feature will be a major step toward enhancing user security on WhatsApp. It will also help protect against scams and spam targeting exposed phone numbers.
Money-related scams exploiting phone numbers have also become more common, making this update even more timely.
The feature is still in development but could be launched soon, as suggested by ongoing updates and developments within WhatsApp.