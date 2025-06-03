17-year-old Pakistani TikTok star shot dead; police suspect honor killing
Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old TikTok star from Pakistan, was shot dead in her Islamabad home on Monday.
The incident took place in Sector G-13 and is being investigated as a possible honor killing.
According to SAMAA TV, the assailant, who is also Yousaf's relative, visited her residence on the day of the murder. There, he shot her twice at point-blank range and fled.
Yousaf died on the spot.
Investigation underway
Yousaf's body sent for post-mortem examination
Her body has been moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem examination.
The police are investigating all possible angles, including honor killing, but no arrests have been made so far.
The motive behind this heinous crime is still unknown.
Yousaf was a popular TikTok content creator from Upper Chitral with nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram.
Her videos often highlighted Chitrali culture, women's rights, education awareness, and motivational content for youth.
Rising violence
Recent similar incidents highlight growing violence against influencers
The incident has sparked outrage on social media platforms, with hashtags like #JusticeForSanaYousuf trending across various channels.
The case adds to a string of violent incidents against young female influencers in Pakistan.
Earlier this year, a 15-year-old girl named Hira was allegedly murdered by her father and maternal uncle over her TikTok activity.
The father, Anwarul-Haq, had returned from the US with Hira and conspired with his brother-in-law, Tayyab Ali, to kill her when she refused to stop posting videos.