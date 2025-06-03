Her body has been moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem examination.

The police are investigating all possible angles, including honor killing, but no arrests have been made so far.

The motive behind this heinous crime is still unknown.

Yousaf was a popular TikTok content creator from Upper Chitral with nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Her videos often highlighted Chitrali culture, women's rights, education awareness, and motivational content for youth.