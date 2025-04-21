Top tips to use Instagram's DMs like a pro
Direct messages (DMs) on Instagram are an essential part of communication on the platform.
Optimizing DMs can help improve user experience, streamline interactions, and increase engagement.
In this guide, we'll be focusing on step-by-step instructions to optimize Instagram DMs, especially for Android users.
By following these handy tips, you'll be able to make sure your messaging is on point.
Tip #1
Enable message notifications
To make sure that you never miss an incoming message, it is important to enable notifications within the Instagram app.
Simply head over to your profile, then "Settings," search for "Notifications," and finally select "Messages."
Make sure the notifications are turned on to get alerts without any delay.
This important step helps in replying quickly, facilitating prompt and effective communication with your contacts.
Tip #2
Utilize saved replies
Saved replies let people save time by sending pre-written responses. To set up saved replies, first convert your Instagram account to a business account.
Next, go to your profile, press the three-line menu, then choose 'Settings' > 'Business' > 'Saved Replies.'
Now, for creating a saved reply, press the '+' icon and enter a shortcut (word you'll type to trigger replies) and the message text.
Finally, when you type the shortcut in a DM, the saved reply will appear.
Tip #3
Manage message requests
Further, message requests from non-followers can be handled under the 'Requests' tab in Messages.
By regularly checking this section, you can ensure that no important message goes unnoticed.
Accept or decline requests based on relevance and you'll have a clean and organized inbox while maintaining privacy controls.