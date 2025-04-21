Want to make your Truecaller profile unique? Try these tricks
What's the story
Truecaller has become a popular app, especially for those looking to identify unknown callers and block spam calls.
However, making your Truecaller profile unique can further enhance the experience and make it easier for others to recognize you.
By customizing different aspects of your profile, you can stand out and ensure your contacts have the most accurate information about you.
Here are some tips to make your Truecaller profile unique on Android.
Tip #1
Add a profile picture
Adding a profile picture is one of the easiest ways to personalize your Truecaller account.
A clear, recognizable photo helps others identify you quickly.
To add/change your picture, open the app, go to 'Edit Profile,' and select 'Add Photo.'
Choose an image from the gallery or take a new one with your camera. Make sure the photo is well-lit and focused for better recognition.
Tip #2
Update your name and details
Keeping your name and personal details up-to-date guarantees that you'll be identified accurately by people using Truecaller.
Just head over to 'Edit Profile' section of the app and update fields like name, email address, and location.
Not only accurate information makes it easier for your friends to find you, it also makes you look more trustworthy in front of new contacts.
Tip #3
Customize your status message
A status message lets you share a short note with people visiting your profile. This could be anything from a favorite quote to current availability status.
To set or modify this message, head into 'Edit Profile' and tap on 'About me.'
Keep it short yet informative, so that the viewers get an immediate idea of who you are or what you're up to.
Tip #4
Verify your phone number
Verifying your phone number adds credibility by ensuring that the number used for the account actually belongs to you. The step ensures that you receive an SMS verification code during setup. Just enter this code when prompted and you are done.