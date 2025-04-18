How to create albums for your photos on Instagram
What's the story
Organizing Instagram photos into collections can enhance your browsing experience and make it easier to find specific images.
For Android users, this process is straightforward and can be done directly within the app.
By creating collections, you can categorize your posts based on themes or interests, making it simpler to revisit them later.
This guide will walk you through the steps to efficiently organize your photos into albums using an Android device.
Step #1
Creating a new collection
To begin organizing your photos, launch the Instagram app on your Android phone and head to your profile.
From here, tap on the "Saved" section, which stores all saved posts.
To create a new collection, tap the "+" icon in the top right corner. Name your collection based on its theme or purpose and tap "Next."
Now, you can add saved posts to this collection by selecting them from your existing saves.
Step #2
Adding photos to collections
Once you've created a collection, adding photos becomes pretty easy.
Simply head back to any post you wish to save and tap the bookmark icon beneath it.
You'll then see a prompt asking if you'd like to add it directly into an existing collection or create a new one.
From the list, select the desired collection or create another if needed.
Step #3
Managing your collections
Managing collections is all about editing their names or removing unwanted photos.
For that, dive back into 'Saved' under your profile and tap on the name of any collection you want to manage.
Here, you'll see options like renaming or deleting items in that particular folder without compromising other aspects of Instagram's functionality.