Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2010, the Seattle Seahawks, led by new coach Pete Carroll, became the first team with a less than 50% win rate (7-9) to not only make the playoffs but also win a game.

They clinched the NFC West title and even defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions, the New Orleans Saints, before losing to the Chicago Bears.

Their season was marked by a strong start and finish with victories against the San Francisco 49ers and the St. Louis Rams respectively. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 2011 the Seattle Seahawks make history as first sub-.500 division champ (Image credit: X/@Seahawks)

#ThisDayThatYear: Seahawks make history as first sub-.500 division champ

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:07 pm Jan 02, 202502:07 pm

What's the story On January 02, 2011, the 2010 Seattle Seahawks stunned the NFL by becoming the first team in league history to win a division with a losing record. Seattle finished the regular season at 7-9 and clinched the NFC West title and a spot in the playoffs. Their improbable feat ignited debates about the playoff format and division championships. Here's more about their historic season.

Season recap

Recap of Seattle's historic season and division championship

The 2010 Seahawks, under new head coach Pete Carroll, made history as the first team with a sub-.500 record (7-9) to make the playoffs and win a game. They claimed the NFC West title and stunned the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints in the iconic "Beast Quake" game before falling to the Chicago Bears in the divisional round.

Numbers

The Seahawks' season in numbers

Seattle finished the season with a 7-9 record and clinched the NFC West. They had a .438 record scoring 310 points while giving away 407 of them during their 16-game season. The Seahawks started their season with a dominating victory vs the San Fransisco 49ers. Notably, they also ended their regular season with a 16-6 victory vs the St. Louis Rams.

Game recapa

Seahawks beat Rams to clinch division

The Seahawks dominated the Rams 16-6 in a winner-takes-all clash for the NFC West title. Marshawn Lynch's gritty running and Olindo Mare's three field goals anchored Seattle's offense. The Seahawks' defense stifled Sam Bradford, limiting the Rams to just two field goals. Meanwhile, Matt Hasselbeck's absence didn't faze Seattle as backup Charlie Whitehurst managed a steady game. Seattle secured the division title.