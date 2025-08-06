'Chandramukhi' earns Amruta Khanvilkar her first Maharashtra State Film Award

Marathi and Hindi film actor Amruta Khanvilkar has bagged her first Maharashtra State Film Award. At the recently held event, she was honored with the Best Actress award for her performance in Chandramukhi. The ceremony was graced by veteran artists and dignitaries from the industry. Although currently abroad, Khanvilkar expressed her happiness over this achievement in a statement.

Statement Khanvilkar's gratitude toward team of 'Chandramukhi' Khanvilkar said, "Today, it's extra special for me that my Maharashtra state has given me this recognition." "We worked as a team for Chandramukhi, and the hard work of everyone from the director, to the spot boy has paid off." "The love the audience has shown for this film is still visible," she added.

Future plans 'This award will give me energy to continue...' The actor also said, "As an actress, the recognition I've received for Chandramukhi is thanks to my Maharashtra state." "I'll never forget this moment of being honored with the Maharashtra State Award, and it's my first-ever state award." "This award will give me the energy to continue doing quality work, working with good people, and reaching out to the audience with our art," she added. Meanwhile, Chandramukhi (2022) also starred Adinath Kothare, Prajakta Mali, Shivali Parab, and many more.