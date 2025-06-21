Release of CCTV footage violates voter privacy, ECI tells Gandhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has refused to share CCTV footage from polling stations after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi demanded it. The ECI said releasing such footage would violate voter privacy and security, as well as legal provisions under the Representation of the People Act. "Sharing of the footage...would leave both the elector who has voted...and...who has not voted vulnerable to pressure," an ECI source said.

Privacy concerns Release of footage could lead to legal consequences The ECI said sharing CCTV footage could expose voters who didn't vote to profiling, pressure, or denial of services. This is against the Supreme Court's ruling that not voting is a personal choice and must be kept secret. The video footage is akin to Form 17A, which records sensitive voter details and should be protected similarly. Unauthorized sharing of this information could lead to legal consequences under the RP Act.

Rebuttal issued ECI issued point-by-point rebuttal to Gandhi's demands The ECI also issued a point-by-point rebuttal to Gandhi's demands for CCTV footage, stressing that such requests undermine voter privacy and security. The poll body clarified that these videos are meant for internal monitoring only and would be shared if directed by a court in an election case. In an op-ed for The Indian Express earlier, Gandhi had alleged "match-fixing" in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The ECI had labelled the allegation as "completely absurd."