Rahul to launch 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' aimed at revamping party
What's the story
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan on Tuesday.
The campaign seeks to rejuvenate and strengthen the party's base by empowering District Congress Committees (DCCs) and a new system of accountability.
The launch will be held in Modasa, Gujarat's Aravalli district, during his two-day visit to the state.
Organizational reforms
Gandhi's visit aligns with party president's vision for 2025
Gandhi's trip to Gujarat comes in line with the vision outlined by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who has declared 2025 as "the year of organizational reforms."
The pledge was reiterated during a recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) and All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Ahmedabad.
KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary (Organization), confirmed Gandhi's visit and campaign launch on X.
Purging members
Gandhi's previous remarks on party reform
Gandhi had earlier spoken to Congress workers in Gujarat about removing certain elements from the party who were allegedly "hand in glove" with the BJP.
He said strict action should be taken against them, even if it involved removing a large number of them.
"So long as we don't differentiate these two (genuine Congress workers and the ones who are compromised)...people of Gujarat will not be able to believe us. My responsibility is to sieve these...groups," he said last month.
Positive outlook
Party leaders support Gandhi's initiative
Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said that Gandhi's initiative would give a new direction to the party.
"Gujarat is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. Rahul Gandhi ji is a follower of Mahatma Gandhi. This new initiative..will give a new direction to the party."
Apart from organizational reforms, Congress is planning its Bihar elections strategy along with its alliance partner.
Congress leaders met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday at the Congress president's Delhi residence.