Maharashtra women's body slams obscene web content, demands action
What's the story
The Maharashtra State Women Commission (MSWC) has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) to take action against web shows and online applications, such as Ullu, for displaying obscene content.
MSWC chairperson Rupali Chakankar expressed concern about how vulgar videos are used in many web series to increase viewership.
She told PTI, "We've written to the NCW and the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) that there are many such (obscene) videos, and action should be taken."
Investigation request
MSWC's request for investigation into 'House Arrest'
Chakankar further revealed that the state government had earlier asked the DGP's office to probe into the content of the web show House Arrest on the Ullu app.
Following this, a case was registered with Amboli Police against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey, et al, for allegedly producing obscene content on the show.
Chakankar stressed that such videos are in bad taste and adversely affect young minds.
Political support
BJP leader Chitra Wagh also called for action
Last week, BJP leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Chitra Wagh also demanded an immediate ban on House Arrest, accusing it of carrying obscene content harmful to society, especially children.
She requested Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw to take strict action against mobile applications promoting such content.
Meanwhile, a rape case was registered against Khan (43) recently, based on a complaint by a female actor.