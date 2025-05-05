What's the story

The Maharashtra State Women Commission (MSWC) has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) to take action against web shows and online applications, such as Ullu, for displaying obscene content.

MSWC chairperson Rupali Chakankar expressed concern about how vulgar videos are used in many web series to increase viewership.

She told PTI, "We've written to the NCW and the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) that there are many such (obscene) videos, and action should be taken."