What's the story

Robert Vadra, businessman and Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. The inquiry is in connection with a money laundering case related to a land deal.

Vadra, married to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, was first summoned on April 8 but didn't appear for questioning then.

He has labeled the summons a "witch hunt" and "political vendetta."