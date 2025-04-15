ED summons Robert Vadra in money laundering case
What's the story
Robert Vadra, businessman and Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. The inquiry is in connection with a money laundering case related to a land deal.
Vadra, married to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, was first summoned on April 8 but didn't appear for questioning then.
He has labeled the summons a "witch hunt" and "political vendetta."
Probe details
Investigation linked to land deal in Haryana
The case against Vadra is related to a land deal in Shikohpur, Haryana.
After he appears before the ED, his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
This is not the first time Vadra is being questioned by the federal probe agency; he was earlier interrogated in a separate money laundering case.
Details
Instant mutation pocess
The latest case involves a land purchase made in February 2008 by Vadra's company, Skylight Hospitality, for ₹7.5 crore.
While the mutation process for land transactions usually takes several months, in this instance, it was completed the very next day.
A few months later, Vadra received a permit to develop a housing society on the land, which significantly increased the property's value.
Subsequently, he sold the land to DLF in June for ₹58 crore.