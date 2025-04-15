What's the story

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached out to 10 countries in a bid to seize the assets of Mehul Choksi, the Economic Times reported.

Choksi, the main accused in the ₹13,850 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, was recently arrested in Belgium.

He is likely to stay in Belgian custody for at least a week.

The ED wants to liquidate the assets to pay the victims of the bank fraud, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pursues his extradition.