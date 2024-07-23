In short Simplifying... In short Venice's temporary tourism tax trial saw a decrease in visitor numbers, particularly on "red flag days", with locals noticing smaller crowds.

Despite the tax ending in July, the mayor's office is considering bringing it back during peak times.

Venice's temporary tourism tax surpasses expectations

By Simran Jeet 03:43 pm Jul 23, 202403:43 pm

What's the story Venice officials have hailed the city's temporary entrance fee as a success, after it generated around €2,425,310 (₹21 crores approx.), significantly exceeding initial expectations of about €700,000 (₹6 crores approx.). The 29-day experiment from April 25 to July 14 required a €5 (₹450 approx.) reservation fee. The goal was to deter peak-day visitors and improve livability for the shrinking resident population. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the experiment saw over 3.6 million individuals making reservations.

Fee waivers

Exemptions made during Venice's tourism tax experiment

During the experiment, several exemptions were made. A total of 1,398,084 individuals who stayed in hotels were exempted from payment. Workers traveling to the city on days when the fee was in place accounted for another 651,254 exemptions. Students and residents also enjoyed waivers, with 466,819 and 217,589 respectively not required to pay the entrance fee. Other exemptions included relatives of residents and those exempted for reasons like being born in the city or participating in religious or cultural events.

Tourist behavior

Visitor trends during Venice's tourism tax experiment

Data released by the city of Venice revealed that day-trippers and tourists preferred Saturday over Sunday. The number of people visiting the city on "red flag days" gradually decreased over time during the experiment period. Local residents reported to a CNN team that crowds seemed noticeably smaller than usual during this period. Mayor Brugnaro indicated at a press conference that the experiment was successful and that progress can continue.

Forward plans

Future of Venice's tourism tax and mayor's legal troubles

The entrance fee officially ended on July 14, but the mayor's office is considering reinstating it during busy times of the year. Tourism councillor Simone Venturini mentioned that the initial 29-day trial provided the city with a tool to accurately gauge the number of visitors to Venice, enabling them to respond appropriately. In unrelated news, Mayor Brugnaro and two aides are currently under investigation for corruption allegations tied to approving a commercial property development by a Singapore developer.

Mass tourism

Why is Venice facing heritage threats?

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee had previously recommended Venice for inclusion on the list of sites in danger, citing several concerns. These included the detrimental effects of mass tourism, damage to the lagoon from large ships and oil tankers entering via the Malamocco canal, and climate change leading to more frequent high tides Civic groups continue to highlight the threats of mass tourism, arguing that it reduces the city to a mere destination and depletes its vitality.