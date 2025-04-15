What's the story

In a tragic incident in Telangana's Rangareddy district, two young sisters suffocated to death inside a car.

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday at their grandparents' house in Damaragiri village.

The kids had been left unattended for over an hour while their parents chatted with relatives about family matters.

A police report said the sisters had walked out of the house and entered the vehicle without anyone noticing.