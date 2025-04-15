Sisters die of suffocation after accidentally locking themselves inside car
What's the story
In a tragic incident in Telangana's Rangareddy district, two young sisters suffocated to death inside a car.
The unfortunate incident happened on Monday at their grandparents' house in Damaragiri village.
The kids had been left unattended for over an hour while their parents chatted with relatives about family matters.
A police report said the sisters had walked out of the house and entered the vehicle without anyone noticing.
Discovery
Parents' return leads to tragic discovery
When the parents of the two girls, Thanu Sri (4) and Abhinetri (5), returned from their family discussions, they found their children unconscious inside the car.
Though they rushed them to a government hospital, the medical staff declared them dead upon arrival.
According to police reports, no complaint has been lodged regarding this incident.
Similar incident
Previous case of suffocation in parked car
This tragedy is reminiscent of a similar incident last year.
In November 2022, four kids of a migrant family from Madhya Pradesh died after locking themselves accidentally inside a parked car in Gujarat's Amreli district.
The two seven-year-olds had found the keys while playing nearby and entered the car but couldn't unlock the doors and escape before their parents returned home.