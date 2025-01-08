Where is Atul Subhash's 'missing' child; Bengaluru Police share update
What's the story
The son of deceased Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash is studying at a boarding school in Faridabad, Haryana.
The school's principal confirmed the four-year-old boy's enrollment in a letter to the Marathahalli police station after they inquired about his whereabouts after his father's death.
The boy's mother, Nikita Singhania, had completed his admission process and claimed sole guardianship by removing the father's details from the form.
Custody denied
Supreme Court denies custody to grandmother
Recently, the Supreme Court denied custody of the child to Atul's mother, Anju Devi, calling her "virtually a stranger" to the child.
The court advised her to apply for guardianship through proper legal channels.
This came after Anju filed a habeas corpus plea seeking custody of her grandson after Atul's death on December 9, 2024.
In his suicide note, Atul had accused his wife and her family of harassment.
Bail granted
Mother and family arrested, granted conditional bail
Singhania, her mother, and her brother were arrested on charges of abetting Atul's suicide but were granted conditional bail last week.
During a court hearing, Singhania's counsel revealed that the child was at a boarding school in Haryana and would be taken to Bengaluru soon.
The Supreme Court then directed that the child be produced at the next hearing on January 20.
Accusations fly
Family accusations and government confirmation
Atul's father, Pavan Kumar Modi, had raised concerns for his grandson's safety, accusing Singhania of using the child for financial gain.
"My grandson was ATM to her....She approached the High Court demanding Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. She went on to appeal for Rs 80,000. Even after this, she went on demanding more money," he stated.
On the other hand, Singhania's family accused Atul of demanding a dowry, which they allege led to her father's death.