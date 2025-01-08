Recently, the Supreme Court denied custody of the child to Atul's mother, Anju Devi, calling her "virtually a stranger" to the child.

The court advised her to apply for guardianship through proper legal channels.

This came after Anju filed a habeas corpus plea seeking custody of her grandson after Atul's death on December 9, 2024.

In his suicide note, Atul had accused his wife and her family of harassment.