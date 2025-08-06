Why Elon Musk, Tesla have been sued in the US

A Tesla stockholder has sued the electric vehicle manufacturer and its CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud. The lawsuit, filed in Texas, accuses them of making false and misleading statements about the safety of their robotaxis. It also alleges that they downplayed the regulatory scrutiny involved in deploying autonomous vehicles in the country.

Service Robotaxis still need human safety monitor Tesla launched its robotaxi service in Austin on June 22. However, these vehicles still need a human safety monitor in the passenger seat and are restricted to a small, geofenced area of the city. The lawsuit highlights Musk's public statements about Tesla's software being a "generalized solution," unlike Waymo's "very localized" approach.

Promises Musk's predictions about full autonomy In 2023, Musk had promised that "the trend is very clearly toward full self-driving, toward full autonomy." However, Tesla has not yet delivered a fully autonomous system that doesn't need human supervision. The lawsuit also points out Musk's bold claim in January 2025 about launching "unsupervised Full Self Driving as a paid service in Austin in June," with "no one in the car."

Competitive landscape Waymo ahead of Tesla in autonomous vehicle race While Tesla has struggled to meet its deadlines, Waymo has raced ahead. The Google-backed company now provides driverless rides without safety drivers in several cities, leaving Tesla behind in the autonomous vehicle race. Despite Tesla's safety claims, multiple videos online have shown its robotaxis behaving erratically in Austin.

Safety concerns Lawsuit cites Bloomberg report on robotaxis The lawsuit cites a Bloomberg article titled "Tesla Robotaxi Videos Show Speeding, Driving Into Wrong Lane," which reported that the vehicles were breaking traffic laws from day one. Another report, "Tesla Robotaxi Incidents Draw Scrutiny From US Safety Agency," revealed that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) contacted Tesla after social media videos raised safety concerns.