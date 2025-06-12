What's the story

Amazon must face a lawsuit from independent authors who accuse the e-commerce giant of monopolizing the audiobook retail market and driving up their distribution costs, a federal judge has ruled.

For now, US District Judge Jennifer Rochon of Manhattan's federal court denied Amazon's attempt to dismiss the proposed class action filed by author Christine DeMaio, who writes under the name CD Reiss.

Reiss seeks class action status on behalf of thousands of authors.