Diwali bonus: Mahindra offering shares worth ₹500cr to 14,000 employees

This is the first time a Diwali bonus has been paid in the form of company share in India. The move also marks Mahindra's first-ever attempt to offer stock ownership benefits to its shopfloor workers. With this, it becomes India's second conglomerate after JSW Group to announce a major ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) distribution for its blue-collar workforce.

Bonus details

Shares will be distributed as RSUs

The shares will be distributed as Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). To qualify for this grant, employees must be on the company's permanent payroll and have finished at least 12 months of service by the date of announcement. This unique initiative from Mahindra Group not only rewards its employees but also gives them a stake in the company's future growth.