Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra host wedding reception—Here's who attended

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra hosted a wedding reception at Hotel Lalit in New Delhi on Tuesday. The couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Germany on May 30. The event was attended by leaders from across the political spectrum, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Reception highlights Sule congratulates couple on X Moitra wore a red saree with golden embroidery and traditional gold jewelry, while Misra donned a white traditional outfit with a red embroidered border. Many politicians shared their good wishes on social media. Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule tweeted, "Congratulations Mahua (@MahuaMoitra) and Pinaki! Wishing you a beautiful journey ahead filled with joy and happiness!"

Social media posts Danish Ali shares moments from event Former Congress MP Kunwar Danish Ali shared moments from the event on social media, writing about reconnecting with colleagues of the 17th Lok Sabha. He was seen with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. DMK MP Thangapandian also congratulated the couple at their wedding reception in New Delhi.

Career overview More about the couple Moitra is a two-time MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar, well known for her fiery parliamentary speeches. Meanwhile, Misra is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court and an alumnus of St Stephen's College and Delhi University. He first entered the Lok Sabha from Puri in 1996 on a Congress ticket.