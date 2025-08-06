The Hunded: Why ECB dropped controversial white balls

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently decided to drop the controversial white Kookaburra balls used in The Hundred. The decision comes after receiving a negative feedback from players over the uneven contest. The balls were blamed for low scoring rates in last year's Men's Hundred tournament. As per ESPNcricinfo, the scoring rate had dipped to just 1.37 runs per ball, lower than other short-form leagues like the IPL and SA20.

Player feedback Players' scathing remarks about the balls The branded balls, which had a large 'H' logo imprinted on them, were criticized by players. They claimed that these balls had extra lacquer and felt 'plasticky.' Moeen Ali, a prominent player in the tournament, had said "The seam seems to be massive." He also noted that "Every game, it seems the ball is nipping. Most teams are 30 for 5 in most games."

Ball specifications Kookaburra's defense and study findings In defense of those branded balls, Kookaburra claimed that they were made with "identical specifications" as the white balls used in other domestic and international cricket. The ECB also conducted an extensive study over the matter, which couldn't differentiate between the ball used in The Hundred and other limited-overs fixtures in England and Wales. Despite the findings of their study, the ECB has decided to ditch the branded balls.