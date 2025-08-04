'Best five-match Test series I have witnessed': Brendon McCullum

England head coach Brendon McCullum has hailed the recently-concluded England-India Test series as "one of the best" he has ever seen. The five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw, with India leveling the series in the decider at The Oval. "That is the best five-match Test series I have ever been a part of and witnessed," McCullum said while speaking to Sky Sports Cricket.

Series evaluation McCullum lauds the competitiveness of the series McCullum also praised the competitiveness of the series, saying it tested both teams more than they had expected. "I thought there was hostility at times, camaraderie at times, great cricket at times, and there was some average cricket because of the pressure they were put under," he said. The England coach further acknowledged that they knew from the start that this would be a physically and mentally challenging series.

Final match A cracking series Talking about the thrilling end to the final Test, where Mohammed Siraj took the final wicket, McCullum expressed disappointment but also admiration for Siraj's performance. "It was a cracking series to be a part of, and when Siraj took that final wicket, as much as I was disappointed, I had admiration for him and the fight he has got as a cricketer," he said.

Match A thriller for the ages! India secured a dramatic six-run victory over England in the 5th Test at The Oval, leveling the series 2-2. Chasing 374, England were bowled out for 367, with Siraj taking a five-wicket haul. Despite a 195-run stand between Harry Brook and Joe Root, Indian bowlers prevailed on a tense final day. Notably, England were 301/3 at one stage. Although Chris Woakes came out with an injured arm, England fell short.