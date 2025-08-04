Trump threatens 'substantial' tariffs against India; New Delhi responds 

US President Donald Trump has slammed India for its continued purchase of Russian oil amid the Ukraine war. In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused New Delhi of indifference to the conflict and warned of a "substantial" increase in tariffs. He alleged that India is profiting from selling Russian oil on the open market while ignoring the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. "They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine," he said.

Tariff increase White House Deputy Chief of Staff's comments The move comes amid growing frustration within the Trump administration over India's actions. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller echoed Trump's concerns on Fox News, calling India's oil purchases "astonishing." He also accused India of imposing "massive tariffs" on American goods and "cheating on immigration policies."

Official response Indian officials respond to Trump's criticism Indian officials have not confirmed any reports of halting Russian oil purchases. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said energy purchase decisions are based on market pricing and global conditions. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also defended India's position in Parliament, highlighting the country's economic growth while protecting national interests.

Trade criticism Trump's earlier warnings on tariffs Trump has also slammed India's trade practices, calling non-monetary barriers "the most strenuous and obnoxious" in the world. He accused India and Russia of economically dragging each other down. "They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," he said. The president's remarks come after earlier warnings of a 25% tariff and "a penalty" starting August 1 for buying Russian energy and defense equipment.

Responds MEA reacts to threat Reacting to the threat, India's Ministry of External Affairs said India began importing oil from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the Ukraine war started. "The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability," MEA said. At the same time, it also called out the US's hypocrisy, saying it also imports uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, and fertilizers and chemicals from Russia.