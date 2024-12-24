Summarize Simplifying... In short Global fashion giant SHEIN, now based in Singapore, is making a comeback in India through a partnership with Reliance Retail, despite being banned in 2020 due to India-China border tensions.

The Indian government has approved SHEIN's operations, with the condition that it will not have access to any data on its new indigenous retail platform.

This move comes as the Indian fast-fashion market is predicted to exceed $50 billion in sales by FY31.

Reliance Retail has begun testing SHEIN sales on AJIO platform

China's SHEIN enters India as labels appear on Reliance's AJIO

By Mudit Dube 11:04 am Dec 24, 202411:04 am

What's the story Reliance Retail has launched a backend test of Chinese fast fashion label, SHEIN, on its AJIO platform. The development comes nearly five years after the Indian government banned the brand. An executive privy to the plans told ET that "SHEIN has begun testing and cataloging its casual women's westernwear on AJIO." However, there are no timelines for a full-scale launch as of yet.

Market rivalry

SHEIN's re-entry and competition in Indian market

SHEIN, the global fashion giant now based in Singapore, will be competing with Tata Group's value fashion chain Zudio and Flipkart-owned Myntra in India. The competition will be in the fast fashion and affordable space. Last year, Reliance Retail had partnered with SHEIN to sell its fast-fashion range in India on its platforms.

Regulatory compliance

SHEIN's ban and revival in India

The Indian government had banned the SHEIN app back in June 2020, amid rising India-China border tensions. The ban was part of a broader crackdown that witnessed over 50 Chinese apps being banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). However, a partnership with Reliance Retail has enabled SHEIN to resume domestic sales while complying with government regulations.

Official approval

Government's stance on SHEIN's operations in India

Recently, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said an indigenous retail platform for SHEIN will be hosted on infrastructure in India. He clarified that SHEIN will not get access to or rights over any data on this platform. Goyal also revealed the Ministry of Textiles, after consulting MeitY and the Ministry of Home Affairs, had "no objection" to Reliance Retail's proposal.

Market growth

SHEIN's financial performance and Indian fast fashion market

According to a Reuters report, SHEIN's revenue growth slowed to 23% in H1 2024, down from 40% last year. This slowdown came ahead of a stock market listing in London. Meanwhile, a Redseer Strategy Consultants study predicts the Indian fast-fashion market will exceed $50 billion in sales by FY31. The study also predicts fast fashion will make up 25-30% of overall fashion retail by FY31 in India.