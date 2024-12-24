Summarize Simplifying... In short Starbucks is facing a strike from the Starbucks Workers United union, which accuses the company of failing to finalize a labor agreement and resolve pending legal issues.

Despite the strike affecting 59 stores, Starbucks claims its operations remain largely unaffected.

Despite the strike affecting 59 stores, Starbucks claims its operations remain largely unaffected.

The deadlock in negotiations, ongoing since spring, revolves around economic issues, with Starbucks promising a minimum 1.5% annual pay hike for unionized workers.

Starbucks Workers United has criticized the company for its failure to make progress in contract negotiations

Starbucks strike shuts 59 US stores amid contract negotiation deadlock

By Mudit Dube 10:26 am Dec 24, 2024

What's the story A five-day-long strike by Starbucks employees has resulted in the temporary closure of 59 stores in the United States, the union representing the workers said. The strike action, which started on Friday in major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle, has now spread to Boston, Dallas, and Portland. Over the weekend, workers from New York City and other places also joined the protest.

Union demands

Workers demand progress in contract negotiations

The Starbucks Workers United, a union formed in 2021, has criticized the company for its failure to make progress in contract negotiations. The union alleges that Starbucks has not kept its promise, made earlier this year, to finalize a labor agreement. The union is also pushing Starbucks to resolve pending legal issues, including several unfair labor practice charges filed by employees with the National Labor Relations Board.

Business impact

Starbucks maintains strike has not significantly impacted operations

Despite the strike, Starbucks maintains that its operations have not been severely impacted. The company runs some 10,000 stores across the US and has maintained that it respects its partners' right to engage in lawful strike action. "We appreciate the thousands of partners across the country who are continuing to support each other and deliver the Starbucks experience for our customers," a company spokesperson said.

Negotiation stalemate

Stalemate over economic issues continues

The Starbucks-union negotiations have been deadlocked since spring, mainly over economic issues. Starbucks has promised a minimum annual pay hike of 1.5% for unionized workers, vowing to keep the increase even if non-union workers get a smaller raise in any year. US baristas earn an average of $18 per hour and receive benefits worth an average of $30 per hour for those working at least 20 hours/week, the company said.