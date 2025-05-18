Ukraine reports largest Russian drone attack since 2022
What's the story
Ukraine has reported its largest drone attack by Russia since the war started in 2022.
The assault, which took place early on Sunday, killed a woman and injured at least three others in the Kyiv region.
The Ukrainian air force confirmed that Russia launched 273 drones by 8:00am local time, primarily targeting the central Kyiv region along with the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.
Defense response
Air defense units intercept 88 drones in Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense units managed to destroy 88 of the drones during the attack. The assault also included 128 simulator drones that were lost without causing any damage.
Mykola Kalashnik, the governor of Kyiv region, confirmed on Telegram that a woman died from her injuries in the Obukhiv district due to the enemy attack.
Unsuccessful negotiations
Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine fail
The drone attack comes after peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on Friday, which failed to establish a temporary ceasefire.
The discussions, held in Istanbul for 100 minutes, resulted in an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war from each side.
United States President Donald Trump has said he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday regarding the situation.
Recent incidents
Earlier drone attack in Ukraine kills 9 civilians
On Saturday, another Russian drone attack killed nine civilians in the Sumy region after hitting a shuttle bus.
Zelenskyy called this incident "deliberate" and demanded stronger sanctions against Moscow.
Russia, however, claimed it targeted a military facility.
In Kyiv city, debris from a destroyed drone damaged the roof of a non-residential building, but no injuries were reported there.