Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives have commenced in Istanbul, Turkey. This is the first direct dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022.

Neither Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy nor Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending.

The Ukrainian team is led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, while the Russian squad is led by Kremlin advisor Vladimir Medinsky.

Hakan Fidan, Turkey's Foreign Minister, is chairing the meeting.