Russian, Ukrainian negotiators meet for first talks in 3 years
What's the story
Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives have commenced in Istanbul, Turkey. This is the first direct dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022.
Neither Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy nor Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending.
The Ukrainian team is led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, while the Russian squad is led by Kremlin advisor Vladimir Medinsky.
Hakan Fidan, Turkey's Foreign Minister, is chairing the meeting.
Turkey
Turkey has good relations with both Ukraine, Russia
Turkey is one of the few countries that maintains good relations with both Ukraine and Russia, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly offering to host the discussions.
President Erdogan hopes that holding the peace talks, and maybe brokering a solution, will boost Turkey's international status and bolster his strongman image domestically.
Turkey has also facilitated prisoner exchanges throughout the Ukraine conflict and is one of the few nations where Russians may still transfer money and conduct business.
Stance
Russia's stance on 'root causes' of conflict
Russia has framed the talks as a continuation of 2022 discussions, emphasizing the need to tackle what it sees as the war's "root causes."
Moscow blames Ukraine's NATO ambitions and its language and minority laws for its invasion.
Meanwhile, Kyiv and its allies have called for an unconditional ceasefire starting May 12 as a first step toward peace talks—a proposal Russia has rejected.
Downplay
US president's initial optimism and subsequent downplay
US President Donald Trump had initially expressed hope for a possible breakthrough at the talks, even hinting at attending if progress was made.
However, he later tempered expectations, saying nothing would happen until he met Putin.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said that the level of the Russian delegation is "not indicative of one that's going to lead to a major breakthrough."