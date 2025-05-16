What's the story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly issued a list of guidelines for journalists on how to photograph him.

The document, dated May 15, 2025, and issued in Istanbul, was shared by journalist Ben Swann on social media platform X.

Swann captioned the post with "This is wild! The list of requirements for photographs to be 'allowed' to photograph Zelenskyy! Everything is so contrived with this man."