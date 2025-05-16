Rules journalists must follow to photograph 'short' Zelenskyy surfaces
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly issued a list of guidelines for journalists on how to photograph him.
The document, dated May 15, 2025, and issued in Istanbul, was shared by journalist Ben Swann on social media platform X.
Swann captioned the post with "This is wild! The list of requirements for photographs to be 'allowed' to photograph Zelenskyy! Everything is so contrived with this man."
Photography rules
Zelensky's photo guidelines: Eye-level angles only
The guidelines specify that the only acceptable angles for photographing Zelenskyy are "eye level or slightly above, waist-up or higher."
It also prohibits low-angle shots, wide-angle distortions, and photographing him next to taller people without prior approval.
The document further advises against drawing attention to his shoes or other details that could highlight his height.
Twitter Post
Check out the rules here
Height management
Height-related concerns addressed in Zelensky's photo guidelines
The guidelines also state that for group photos, Zelenskyy's positioning must be approved in advance.
Any shots that could be used for memes or derogatory publications are strictly prohibited.
The document seems to be an attempt to divert attention from Zelenskyy's height, which has often been a subject of ridicule on social media platforms like X.
Height jokes
Zelensky's height often ridiculed on social media
Zelenskyy is reportedly around 5 feet 7 inches tall, although IMDb lists his height as 5'5 3/4.
His height has been a frequent target of ridicule on social media, especially after he met US President Donald Trump, who is over six feet tall.
After their meeting, netizens commented on Zelenskyy's height with remarks like "Does the White House have different heights of chair legs?"