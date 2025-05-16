Indian climber dies on Mount Everest after refusing to descend
An Indian mountaineer, Subrata Ghosh (45), died on Mount Everest during the ongoing climbing season. He was found below the Hillary Step while returning from the summit.
Bodhraj Bhandari of Nepal's Snowy Horizon Treks and Expedition said Ghosh "refused to descend from below the Hillary Step."
The Hillary Step is in the "death zone," a region where natural oxygen levels are insufficient for survival.
Recovery mission
Efforts underway to recover Ghosh's body
Bhandari said efforts are on to bring Ghosh's body down to the base camp. The cause of death will be determined after a postmortem examination.
This incident marks the first fatalities of the current March-May climbing season on Mount Everest.
Nepal has issued 459 permits for this season, with nearly 100 climbers and their guides having reached the summit so far.
Second fatality
Another climber from Philippines dies on Everest
Another climber from the Philippines, Phil II Santiago (45), also died during the current season. He died late Wednesday at South Col while ascending.
Himal Gautam, a tourism department official, said Santiago was tired when he reached the fourth high camp and died while resting in his tent.
Both Ghosh and Santiago were part of an international expedition organized by Bhandari's company.
Fatalities and economy
Mount Everest fatalities and Nepal's tourism industry
Over the past century, at least 345 people have died on Mount Everest during summiting expeditions in Nepal, which is one of the world's poorest countries.
Mountain climbing, trekking, and tourism are vital sources of income for the country.
The current season ends in May, and as many as 100 climbers and their guides have already reached the summit this week.