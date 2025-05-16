What's the story

An Indian mountaineer, Subrata Ghosh (45), died on Mount Everest during the ongoing climbing season. He was found below the Hillary Step while returning from the summit.

Bodhraj Bhandari of Nepal's Snowy Horizon Treks and Expedition said Ghosh "refused to descend from below the Hillary Step."

The Hillary Step is in the "death zone," a region where natural oxygen levels are insufficient for survival.