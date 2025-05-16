Trump announces $200 billion US-UAE deals during Middle East trip
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced over $200 billion worth of deals between the US and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his multiday trip to the Middle East.
Among these deals is a major commitment of $14.5 billion from Etihad Airways to buy 28 US-made Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft powered by General Electric (GE) engines, the White House said.
Fleet expansion
Etihad Airways plans significant fleet expansion
Etihad Airways intends to add 20-22 new planes this year, with a view to expanding its fleet from around 100 aircraft to over 170 by 2030.
The addition of the next-generation 777X to its fleet plan strengthens the UAE's strong commercial aviation alliance with the US, boosting American manufacturing, increasing exports, and supporting 60,000 US jobs.
This move is part of Abu Dhabi's economic diversification strategy and comes after a multiyear restructuring under Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves.
Other deals
Other deals singed
Emirates Global Aluminium will also invest $4 billion in Oklahoma to develop a primary aluminum smelter.
The project will create a thousand jobs, strengthen critical mineral supply chains, and double current US production capacity.
ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and EOG Resources are cooperating with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to increase oil and natural gas output worth USD 60 billion, lowering energy costs and creating hundreds of skilled jobs in both nations.
Jet controversy
Trump defends acceptance of luxury jet from Qatar
The development follows Boeing's announcement on Wednesday that it had secured its largest-ever sale for wide-body airplanes, with Qatar ordering $96 billion worth of Boeing jets.
Ahead of his visit, Trump had also announced plans to accept a $400 million luxury jumbo jet from Qatar as the new Air Force One, drawing backlash.
Defending himself, Trump stated that the jet will go directly to his presidential library after he leaves office, adding he "wouldn't be using it" after his presidency.