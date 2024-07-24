In short Simplifying... In short A video on social media shows a plane crash at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, with the aircraft engulfed in flames after skidding off the runway.

The crash, involving a nearly 20-year-old Bombardier CRJ-200ER, led to the temporary closure of the airport for rescue operations.

The crash, involving a nearly 20-year-old Bombardier CRJ-200ER, led to the temporary closure of the airport for rescue operations.

This incident brings Nepal's aviation safety into question, as the EU has banned all Nepali carriers due to safety concerns, and nearly 350 people have died in air crashes in Nepal since 2000.

Tragic plane crash in Kathmandu

Watch: Video shows exact moment plane crashed at Kathmandu Airport

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:52 pm Jul 24, 202401:52 pm

What's the story A Saurya Airlines plane bound for Pokhara crashed and caught fire during takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, resulting in the death of 18 people. The aircraft was carrying two crew members and 17 technicians who were en route to repair another plane. "Only the captain was rescued alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital," said Tej Bahadur Poudyal, Spokesman for Tribhuvan International Airport. The pilot has been identified as Manish Shakya, aged 37.

Video evidence

Video of fiery crash emerges, authenticity unverified

Shortly after, a video surfaced on social media on Wednesday, purportedly showing the plane engulfed in flames shortly after it skidded off the runway. The footage depicts the aircraft swaying before crashing and turning into a ball of fire. Firefighters can be seen attempting to douse the flames as a cloud of smoke fills the sky.

Twitter Post

Watch: The purported video of the crash

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations underway, airport temporarily closed

Rescue workers were seen rummaging through the charred remnants of the plane on green fields. The crash occurred at approximately 11:15am local time (0530 GMT), as confirmed by Nepal's military in an official statement. Following the incident, Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport was temporarily closed to facilitate rescue operations and investigation.

Safety concerns

Nepal's aviation sector under scrutiny after fatal crash

The aircraft involved in the crash was a Bombardier CRJ-200ER, built in 2003. Saurya Airlines operates domestic flights in Nepal with two Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jets, both nearly 20 years old, according to Flight Radar 24. The European Union has placed a blanket ban on all Nepali carriers from its airspace due to safety concerns. Since 2000, nearly 350 people have died in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal.